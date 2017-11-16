Yevgeni NesterenkoRussian operatic bass singer. Born 8 January 1938
Yevgeni Nesterenko
1938-01-08
Yevgeni Nesterenko Biography (Wikipedia)
Yevgeny Yevgenievich Nesterenko (Евгений Евгеньевич Нестеренко, born 8 January 1938), HSL, PAU, is a Soviet and Russian operatic bass.
Yevgeni Nesterenko Tracks
A Life for the Tsar (Ivan Susanin), opera: Act IV: Susanin's aria & scene
A Life for the Tsar (Act 4 conclusion)
Choir
Mozart & Salieri: final section
Orchestra
Christmas Oratorio: final section
Composer
Choir
Orchestra
Conductor
4 Verses By Captain Lebyadkin [dostoyevsky: The Devils] Op.146 For Bass And Pia
Song Of The Flea, Arr. Stravinsky For Voice & Orch [orig. For Voice/Pf (Op.75`3)
Orchestra
Songs after Robert Burns
Composer
Faust Act 1: Le veau d'or
Conductor
Choir
Past BBC Events
Proms 1988: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1988
Royal Albert Hall
22
Jul
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1988
Royal Albert Hall
