Man Man is an experimental band from Philadelphia. Their multi-instrumental style is centered on the piano playing of lead singer and lyricist Honus Honus. On recordings, Honus usually plays piano but during the live shows he uses a Rhodes Piano or a Nord Electro 3. He is accompanied by an energetic group of musicians and vocalists. Instruments played by the band include a clavinet, Moog Little Phatty, sousaphone, saxophone, trumpet, French horn, flute, bass clarinet, drum set, euphonium, Fender Jazz Bass, Danelectro baritone guitar, xylophone, marimba, melodica and various percussive instruments including pots and pans, toy noisemakers, Chinese funeral horns, spoons, smashing plates, and fireworks.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
