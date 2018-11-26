Chris LaneCountry Singer. Born 9 November 1984
Chris Lane
1984-11-09
Chris Lane Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Eric Lane was born November 9, 1984 and he is an American country music singer and songwriter. He has released one album as front-man of the Chris Lane Band, a second album, Girl Problems, and a third album, Laps Around the Sun. via Big Loud Records. Lane has charted four singles on Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay, including the No. 1 "Fix".
Chris Lane Tracks
I Don't Know About You
I Don't Know About You
Last played on
Take Back Home Girl (feat. Tori Kelly)
Take Back Home Girl (feat. Tori Kelly)
Last played on
Fishin'
Fishin'
Last played on
Old Flame
Old Flame
Last played on
Hero
Hero
Last played on
Fix
Fix
Last played on
