Mark Nelson Chesnutt (born September 6, 1963) is an American country music singer. Between 1990 and 2002, he had his greatest chart success recording for Universal Music Group Nashville's MCA and Decca branches, with a total of eight albums between those two labels. During this timespan, Chesnutt also charted twenty Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, of which eight reached No. 1. His late 1998-early 1999 cover of Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing", in addition to topping the country charts, crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100.

Chesnutt is known for his neotraditionalist country and honky-tonk influences. He has charted singles that were previously recorded by John Anderson, Don Gibson, Conway Twitty, and Charlie Rich. He has recorded in collaborations with Tracy Byrd, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, George Jones, and others.