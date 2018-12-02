Jimmy ForrestBorn 24 January 1920. Died 26 August 1980
Jimmy Forrest
1920-01-24
James Robert Forrest Jr. (January 24, 1920 – August 26, 1980) was an American jazz musician, who played tenor saxophone throughout his career.
Forrest is known for his first solo recording of "Night Train". It reached No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart in March 1952, and stayed at the top for seven weeks. "Hey Mrs. Jones" (No. 3 R&B) and "Bolo Blues" were his other hits. All were made for United Records, which recorded Forrest between 1951 and 1953. He recorded frequently as both a sideman and a bandleader.
Jimmy Forrest Tracks
Night Train
Jimmy Forrest
Night Train
Night Train
Night Train
Jimmy Forrest
Night Train
Night Train
Love For Sale
Jimmy Forrest
Love For Sale
Love For Sale
Just A-Sittin And A-Rockin
Jimmy Forrest
Just A-Sittin And A-Rockin
Moonglow
Jimmy Forrest
Moonglow
Moonglow
Robbins Nest
Jimmy Forrest
Robbins Nest
Robbins Nest
I Love You
Jimmy Forrest
I Love You
I Love You
