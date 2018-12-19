Gareth Sager (born 1960 in Edinburgh, Scotland) is a British guitarist, keyboardist, musician, composer and songwriter, and is a founding member of The Pop Group, Rip Rig + Panic (with Neneh Cherry), Float Up CP and Head.

In his early years Sager became acquainted with the works of Erik Satie, Frédéric Chopin and Claude Debussy, an influential starting point recently revisited and expanded upon with 2017’s solo piano album 88 Tuned Dreams. The collection exemplifies the urgency, experimentation and reinvention that has defined Sager’s myriad projects and collaborations over the last forty years. As a vital presence, both in The Pop Group’s original incarnation and in their subsequent reformation, Sager remains a principal foundation in one of post-punk’s most relentlessly evolutionary and antagonistic groups. His uninhibited approach to instrumentation as a guitarist, saxophonist and clarinettist and his astute use of electronics in recent material continues to inspirit the bands momentous radicalism.