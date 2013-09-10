Scorpios is an American indie rock band, working as a side project of several punk rock band members. The original band members were Joey Cape, Tony Sly, Jon Snodgrass, and Brian Wahlstrom.

The band's debut album was released in 2011 while they were on tour.

On August 1, 2012, it was announced that Sly had died at age 41. His final solo show took place in Gainesville, Florida on July 29, 2012 while he was touring with Joey Cape.[citation needed] Despite this, the band decided to continue touring and making music. On February 21, their second album was released by One Week Records, a business owned by Cape.