The Str8jackets are a London-based trio composed of Mark Robinson, Dave Longmore and Phil Fearon.

The Str8jackets had their first major musical recognition courtesy of BBC Radio 1's Pete Tong who playing their bootleg remix of The Black Eyed Peas’ "Boom Boom Pow" and their own track "What's it All About?" supported twice on his Essential Selection.

The Str8jackets have worked with producers and artists including Kim English, Hoxton Whores, Bassmonkeys, Lucien Foort, Jaykay, Richie Dan, Ini Kamoze, Katherine Ellis, Inaya Day, Tyree Cooper, MC Chickaboo, and Missy Mak and have released tracks and remixes on labels like Time Records, Big In Ibiza, CR2, Peppermint Jam, and Nervous NYC.

Dave Longmore (aka Leggz) first made his mark in music working as part of the UK Garage production outfit, Ruff N Tumble.

Their new release with MC Chickaboo, "Move & Rock" (signed to Big In Ibiza records) received its first BBC Radio 1 play on Sunday 5 July on Seani B's 1Xtra mixtape show.