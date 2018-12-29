The Capitols1960's Soul Vocal Trio. Formed 1962. Disbanded 1969
The Capitols
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e111d8d-5152-485b-ad74-ddadc5267155
The Capitols Biography (Wikipedia)
The Capitols were a Detroit, Michigan-based soul trio widely known in the late 1960s for their Billboard hit single "Cool Jerk".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Capitols Tracks
Sort by
Cool Jerk
The Capitols
Cool Jerk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wmsjp.jpglink
Cool Jerk
Last played on
I Feel Alright
The Capitols
I Feel Alright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Feel Alright
Last played on
We Got A Thing That's In The Groove
The Capitols
We Got A Thing That's In The Groove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Got A Thing That's In The Groove
Last played on
The Capitols Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist