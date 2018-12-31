Ulf SöderblomBorn 5 February 1930. Died 4 February 2016
Ulf Arne Söderblom (5 February 1930 – 4 February 2016) was a Finnish conductor and music professor. He was the Principal Conductor of the Finnish National Opera from 1973 to 1993 and was a key figure in the revival of the Savonlinna Opera Festival. A champion of Finnish music, he has conducted the world premieres of several works by Finnish composers including Kokkonen's The Last Temptations and Sallinen's Kullervo and The Horseman.
Scherzo for Orchestra
Aarre Merikanto
Clarinet Concerto no 1 in E flat major, Op 1
Bernhard Crusell
Dalila's aria: 'Mon coeur s'ouvre' (from "Samson et Dalila", Act 2 Scene 3)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Jordens sang (Song of the Earth), Op 93
Jean Sibelius
Korsholma - Symphonic Poem
Armas Järnefelt
The Last Temptations (Act 2, Sc 2: 'Paavo's Monologue')
Joonas Kokkonen
'Schott' Concerto for Violin, Clarinet, Horn and String Sextet, (2nd mvt)
Aarre Merikanto
