Stephen Duffy of Duran Duran. Born 30 May 1960
Duffy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960-05-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e0e884d-099b-4ca9-bf4d-bcb31e739540
Duffy Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Anthony James Duffy (born 30 May 1960 in Alum Rock, Birmingham, England) is an English musician, singer and songwriter. He was a founding member, vocalist, bassist and then drummer of Duran Duran. He went on to record as a solo performer under several different names, and is the singer and songwriter for The Lilac Time with his older brother Nick. He has also co-written with Robbie Williams and Steven Page.
Duffy Tracks
Warwick Avenue
Duffy
Warwick Avenue
Warwick Avenue
Mercy
Duffy
Mercy
Mercy
Whole Lot of Love
Duffy
Whole Lot of Love
Whole Lot of Love
When I Need You (Great British Songbook)
Duffy
When I Need You (Great British Songbook)
