Arthur LeeBorn 7 March 1945. Died 3 August 2006
1945-03-07
Arthur Taylor Lee (born Arthur Porter Taylor; March 7, 1945 – August 3, 2006) was an American singer-songwriter who rose to fame as the frontman of the Los Angeles rock band Love.
