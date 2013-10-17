Marc Ferrari (born January 27, 1962) is an American musician, author, entrepreneur and investor.

Marc Ferrari is best known for his work as a guitar player in the 80’s and 90’s rock bands Keel, Cold Sweat, and Medicine Wheel. Keel, recipient of ‘1985’s best new band’ awards from Circus, Hit Parader and Rock Scene magazines was known for its power rock anthem “The Right To Rock” from the album of the same name produced by Gene Simmons of KISS. The band toured extensively with the likes of Bon Jovi, Mötley Crüe, Dio, Queensrÿche and others before disbanding in 1989. Ferrari then formed the band Cold Sweat, which released its only major label offering “Break Out” in 1990.

In the 1992 feature film Wayne's World, Ferrari appeared as the guitarist of Crucial Taunt, reprising his role in Wayne’s World 2 (1993). He followed these films with various TV appearances including "Murder, She Wrote" and "Step by Step." He also performed as a guest on Pantera's 1988 album, Power Metal, appearing on the track “Proud to Be Loud,” which he wrote. An in-demand writer, he co-authored the track “5 Card Stud” with original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley’s on Frehley’s solo release “Trouble Walking.”