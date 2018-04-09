The PosiesFormed 1986
The Posies
1986
The Posies Biography
The Posies are an American power pop group. The band was formed in 1987 in Bellingham, Washington by primary songwriters Jon Auer and Ken Stringfellow. They are best known for their radio hits "Golden Blunders" (from Dear 23), as well as "Dream All Day", "Solar Sister" and "Flavor of the Month" (from Frosting on the Beater).
