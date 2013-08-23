Michael ClevelandBluegrass violinist. Born 1980
Michael Cleveland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e027c3d-7c85-4661-b3bc-6c2af944f331
Michael Cleveland Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Cleveland (born September 18, 1980) is a blind American bluegrass fiddle player.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Cleveland Tracks
Sort by
Dixie Special
Michael Cleveland
Dixie Special
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dixie Special
Last played on
Michael Cleveland Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist