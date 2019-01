Madvillain is an American hip hop supergroup consisting of two MCs and producers, MF DOOM and Madlib. Their debut album Madvillainy was met with wide critical acclaim for its unique approach—short songs, obscure lyrics, few choruses and a sound which was generally unfriendly to commercial radio.

