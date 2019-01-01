MadvillainFormed 2002
Madvillain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e024037-14b7-4aea-99ad-c6ace63b9620
Madvillain Biography (Wikipedia)
Madvillain is an American hip hop supergroup consisting of two MCs and producers, MF DOOM and Madlib. Their debut album Madvillainy was met with wide critical acclaim for its unique approach—short songs, obscure lyrics, few choruses and a sound which was generally unfriendly to commercial radio.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Madvillain Tracks
Sort by
All Caps
Madvillain
All Caps
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Caps
Last played on
Great Day (Four Tet Remix)
Madvillain
Great Day (Four Tet Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great Day (Four Tet Remix)
Last played on
Accordion
Madvillain
Accordion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Accordion
Last played on
Money Folder (Four Tet Remix)
Madvillain
Money Folder (Four Tet Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Money Folder (Four Tet Remix)
Last played on
Rhinestone Cowboy (MF Doom & Four Tet Remix)
Madvillain
Rhinestone Cowboy (MF Doom & Four Tet Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Figaro
Madvillain
Figaro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Figaro
Last played on
Strange Ways
Madvillain
Strange Ways
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strange Ways
Last played on
Great Day
Madvillain
Great Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great Day
Last played on
Rainbows
Madvillain
Rainbows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rainbows
Last played on
Bistro/Raid
Madvillain
Bistro/Raid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bistro/Raid
Last played on
Never Go Pop
Madvillain
Never Go Pop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Go Pop
Last played on
Money Folder (Four Tet Remix)
Madvillain
Money Folder (Four Tet Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05b8sch.jpglink
Money Folder (Four Tet Remix)
Last played on
Operation Life Saver
Madvillain
Operation Life Saver
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Operation Life Saver
Last played on
Bistro
Madvillain
Bistro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bistro
Last played on
Supervillain Theme
Madvillain
Supervillain Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Supervillain Theme
Last played on
Raid
Madvillain
Raid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raid
Last played on
Shadows (Space Base Rmx)
Madvillain
Shadows (Space Base Rmx)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shadows (Space Base Rmx)
Last played on
Great Day Today (FourTet Remix)
Madvillain
Great Day Today (FourTet Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great Day Today (FourTet Remix)
Meat Grinder
Madvillain
Meat Grinder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meat Grinder
Great Day Today (Accapella)
Madvillain
Great Day Today (Accapella)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great Day Today (Accapella)
Fancy Clown (feat. Viktor Vaughn)
Madvillain
Fancy Clown (feat. Viktor Vaughn)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fancy Clown (feat. Viktor Vaughn)
Last played on
Avalanche
Madvillain
Avalanche
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Avalanche
Last played on
Playlists featuring Madvillain
Madvillain Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist