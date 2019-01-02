Bally Sagoo
1964-05-19
Bally Sagoo Biography (Wikipedia)
Baljit Singh "Bally" Sagoo (born 19 May 1964) is a British-Indian record producer. Born in Delhi, India, Sagoo was raised from an early age in Birmingham. He has been active in the recording and entertainment industries since 1989. He is the producer of albums and the mastermind behind songs and remixes. He remains a force in the music industry and is currently the figurehead of the UK and Belgium based entertainment company, Fresh Dope Industries.
Bally Sagoo Performances & Interviews
The legend Bally Sagoo joins Nihal to go through his new album 'Future Shock'.
Bally Sagoo - Interview
Bally Sagoo Tracks
Botallan Sharab Diyan
Bally Sagoo
Botallan Sharab Diyan
Botallan Sharab Diyan
Chura Liya
Bally Sagoo
Chura Liya
Chura Liya
Aaja Nachle
Bally Sagoo
Aaja Nachle
Aaja Nachle
Dil Cheez (My Heart...)
Bally Sagoo
Dil Cheez (My Heart...)
Dil Cheez (My Heart...)
Noorie
Bally Sagoo
Noorie
Noorie
Hey Jamalo
Bally Sagoo
Hey Jamalo
Hey Jamalo
Choli Ke Peeche (Remix)
Bally Sagoo
Choli Ke Peeche (Remix)
Choli Ke Peeche (Remix)
Mera Laung Gawacha
Bally Sagoo
Mera Laung Gawacha
Mera Laung Gawacha
Tum Bin Jiya (feat. Shabnam Majid)
Bally Sagoo
Tum Bin Jiya (feat. Shabnam Majid)
Tum Bin Jiya (feat. Shabnam Majid)
Ban Mein Aati Thi
Bally Sagoo
Ban Mein Aati Thi
Ban Mein Aati Thi
Star Megamix
Bally Sagoo
Star Megamix
Star Megamix
Bindiya Chamke Gi
Gunjan
Bindiya Chamke Gi
Bindiya Chamke Gi
Jind Sadi Mang
Bally Sagoo
Jind Sadi Mang
Jind Sadi Mang
Sahnoon Rog Laan walia (Radio Edit)
Bally Sagoo
Sahnoon Rog Laan walia (Radio Edit)
Sahnoon Rog Laan walia (Radio Edit)
Mera Piya Ghar Aaya
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
Mera Piya Ghar Aaya
Mera Piya Ghar Aaya
Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha
Bally Sagoo
Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha
Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha
Thori Ji Kori
Bally Sagoo
Thori Ji Kori
Thori Ji Kori
Pendha Gidda
Bally Sagoo
Pendha Gidda
Pendha Gidda
Dil Cheez (Ampresi Glitch Hop Mix)
Bally Sagoo
Dil Cheez (Ampresi Glitch Hop Mix)
Dil Cheez (Ampresi Glitch Hop Mix)
Billo Ni Tera Dil Mangda
Bally Sagoo
Billo Ni Tera Dil Mangda
Number 25 - Mere Laung Gawacha
Rama
Number 25 - Mere Laung Gawacha
Number 25 - Mere Laung Gawacha
A Summer of Music: London Mela
