Baljit Singh "Bally" Sagoo (born 19 May 1964) is a British-Indian record producer. Born in Delhi, India, Sagoo was raised from an early age in Birmingham. He has been active in the recording and entertainment industries since 1989. He is the producer of albums and the mastermind behind songs and remixes. He remains a force in the music industry and is currently the figurehead of the UK and Belgium based entertainment company, Fresh Dope Industries.