Amanda ForsythCellist. Born 1966
Amanda Forsyth
1966
Amanda Forsyth Biography (Wikipedia)
Amanda Forsyth (born 12 October 1966) is a Canadian cellist, and is the former principal cellist of the National Arts Centre Orchestra.
Amanda Forsyth Tracks
Quartet for flute and strings in C major K.285b
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quartet for flute and strings in C major K.285b
Quartet for flute and strings in C major K.285b
Flute Quartet in G K.285a
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Flute Quartet in G K.285a
Flute Quartet in G K.285a
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (4th mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (4th mvt)
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (4th mvt)
Quartet for flute and strings (K.298) in A major
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quartet for flute and strings (K.298) in A major
Quartet for flute and strings (K.298) in A major
Clarinet Quintet in A major, K581
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Clarinet Quintet in A major, K581
Clarinet Quintet in A major, K581
Double Concerto: andante
Johannes Brahms
Double Concerto: andante
Double Concerto: andante
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
String Quintet in G minor (K.516)
Pinchas Zukerman
String Quintet in G minor (K.516)
String Quintet in G minor (K.516)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2004: Proms Chamber Music 02
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/err8gw
Victoria & Albert Museum
2004-07-26T07:04:17
26
Jul
2004
Proms 2004: Proms Chamber Music 02
Victoria & Albert Museum
