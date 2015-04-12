UnleashedSwedish death metal band. Formed 1989
Unleashed
1989
Unleashed Biography (Wikipedia)
Unleashed is a Swedish death metal band that was formed in 1989 by Johnny Hedlund in Stockholm. Common lyrical themes found in the band's music include Viking culture, recollection of a pre-Christian world, and Norse folklore. A number of their recent songs also contain references to J. R. R. Tolkien. Unleashed (along with Dismember, Entombed and Grave) is considered one of the "big four" of Swedish death metal.
Defenders Of Midgard
Unleashed
Defenders Of Midgard
Where Is Your God Now
Unleashed
Where Is Your God Now
This Time We Fight
Unleashed
This Time We Fight
This Time We Fight
Courage Today, Victory Tomorrow
Unleashed
Courage Today, Victory Tomorrow
