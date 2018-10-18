The Yeah You's
Madfox (formerly The Yeah You's) are an English pop rock band, comprising Nick Ingram and Mike Kintish. The two members met in London when Ingram auditioned for a play that Kintish had written. Since 2011 the band have been called Madfox.
