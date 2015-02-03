Howlin RainFormed 2004
Howlin' Rain is an American, San Francisco based band, which formed in 2004 and released their first album in 2006. Described as "classically soulful" Howlin' Rain are currently signed with Rick Rubin to the Columbia Records subset American Recordings. Subsequent releases by the band will be handled jointly between American Recordings and the indie label Birdman Records. The band's 2008 album Magnificent Fiend has been described as a "combination of psychedelia, blues, funk and classic 1970s arena rock." Their album, The Russian Wilds, was released in February 2012.
