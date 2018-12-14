Penguin Cafe OrchestraFormed 1973. Disbanded 1997
Penguin Cafe Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
The Penguin Cafe Orchestra (PCO) was an avant-pop band led by English guitarist Simon Jeffes. Co-founded with cellist Helen Liebmann, the band toured extensively during the 1980s and 1990s. The orchestra's sound is not easily categorized, but has elements of exuberant folk music and a minimalist aesthetic occasionally reminiscent of composers such as Philip Glass.
The group recorded and performed for 24 years until Jeffes died of an inoperable brain tumour in 1997. Several remaining members of the original group reunited for three concerts in 2007. Since then, five original members have continued to play concerts of PCO's music, first as The Anteaters, then as The Orchestra That Fell to Earth. In 2009, Jeffes' son Arthur founded a distinct successor band simply called Penguin Cafe. Although it includes no original PCO members, it features many PCO pieces in its live repertoire, and records and performs new music written by Arthur.
Penguin Cafe Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
Kora Kora
Telephone and Rubber Band
Perpetuum Mobile
Music for a Found Harmonium
Cage Dead
Pale Peach Jukebox
Aerodancing (Glastonbury 1994)
Southern Jukebox Music
Numbers 1 - 4
Organum
Bean Fields
Prelude & Yodel
Giles Farnaby's Dream
Chartered Flight
Penguin Café Single
Music for a Found Harmonium
Solaris (Original Mix)
Air à Danser
Vega
Yodel 3
Horns Of The Bull
The Snake And The Lotus (The Pond)
That, Not That
Perpetuum Mobile
