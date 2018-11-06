Ireen SheerBorn 25 February 1949
Ireen Sheer
1949-02-25
Ireen Sheer Biography (Wikipedia)
Ireen Sheer (born 25 February 1949) is a German-British pop singer. She had a top five hit on the German singles chart with "Goodbye Mama" in 1973. She went on to finish fourth at the Eurovision Song Contest 1974 representing Luxembourg, sixth at the Eurovision Song Contest 1978 representing Germany, and 13th for Luxembourg in 1985. She married musician Gavin du Porter in 1976.Divorced in 2010.
Ireen Sheer
