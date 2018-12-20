Iain MacFarlane
Iain MacFarlane
Iain MacFarlane Tracks
Chluinn Mi Na h-Eoin (feat. Rory Campbell)
Iain MacFarlane
BHA BUACHAILLEAN AN DUTHAICH SHEAR
Allan Henderson
Niall Mor An R-e-f-e-r-e-e
Alan Henderson
Polkas: I'll Buy Boots For Maggie / The Ballydesmond / Finnish / Art O'Keefe's
Iain MacDonald
Miss Elspeth Campbell /Danced With Me The Beautiful Maiden / The Rejected Suitor
Iain MacDonald
The Head, The Heart And The Tail / Freefalling
Iain MacFarlane
NIGHNEAG A' GRAIDH/TIONNDAIDH AM BAT/GILLEAN UIBHIST
Iain MacFarlane
Maguire and Paterson/Kitty's Waltz
Dougie Hunter
A CHAILEAG BHEAG/BROKEN REEL (feat. Ingrid Henderson)
Iain MacFarlane
Stella's Welcome to Kamloops /John Pellerine's / Miss Girdle / Buntata 'S Sgadan
Iain MacDonald
St Fillan's Monastry/Mrs MacPherson of Inveran/John Morrison of Assynt House/Iain Macdonald, Seanlag
Iain MacFarlane
The Mill In The Glen / Reaping The Ryegrass / The Breast Of St Marc
Iain MacFarlane
The Snuff Wife / Humours Of Whisky / The Clumsy Lover
Iain MacDonald
All Winter: Gathan Na Greine / Fad A' Gheamhraidh / Na Miosan Dorcha
Iain MacFarlane
The Snuff Wife / Humours Of Whisky / The Clumsy Lover
Iain MacFarlane
Donald Maclean's; The Pitnacree Ferryman; Alasdair Fraser's Welcome to Cape Breton
Iain MacFarlane
Reel Of Rio / The Plough And The Stars / Foxhunter Reel /Jackie Coleman's
Skipinnish
Gur Tu Mo Chruinneag / The Thunderhead
Iain MacFarlane
DJ's Reel / MacFarlanes' Wedding / Stoddie's Reel
Iain MacFarlane
The Lochside Hornpipe / The Excelsior
Iain MacFarlane
CUS TEAHAN'S/BATTLE OF THE BRAES
Iain MacFarlane
Tàladh Chrìosda
Còisir Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Loch Abar, Iain MacFarlane & Ingrid Henderson
Camus Eidhinn / Willie Macrae's / Seumas Alec's
Iain MacFarlane
St. Fillan's Monastry / Mrs Macpherson Of Inveran.....
Iain MacFarlane
'S E Nochd A' Chiad Oidhche 'N Fhoghair
Iain MacDonald
Humours of Cork/Mom's Jig/Anne's Carafe/The Road to Skye
Iain MacFarlane
'S E Nochd A Chiad Oidhche 'N Fhoghair
Iain MacDonald
