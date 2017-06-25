Dave Sheridan
Dave Sheridan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4df93c00-d683-477a-90d5-d1960cad171e
Dave Sheridan Tracks
Sort by
Martin Rochford's, The Sunny Banks, Speed the Plough
Dave Sheridan
Martin Rochford's, The Sunny Banks, Speed the Plough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Martin Rochford's, The Sunny Banks, Speed the Plough
Performer
Last played on
The Jewels of the Ocean/House on the Hill
Dave Sheridan
The Jewels of the Ocean/House on the Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jewels of the Ocean/House on the Hill
Performer
Last played on
Mulhaire's, Kiss the Maid Behind the Barrel
Dave Sheridan
Mulhaire's, Kiss the Maid Behind the Barrel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Letterkenny Blacksmith, Matt Peoples, Famous Ballymote
Dave Sheridan
The Letterkenny Blacksmith, Matt Peoples, Famous Ballymote
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Letterkenny Blacksmith, Matt Peoples, Famous Ballymote
Performer
Last played on
The Jewels of the Ocean, The House on the Hill
Dave Sheridan
The Jewels of the Ocean, The House on the Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist