The Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie (North West German Philharmonic) is a German symphony orchestra based in Herford. It was founded in 1950 and, along with Philharmonie Südwestfalen and Landesjugendorchester NRW, is one of the 'official' orchestras (Landesorchester) of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. The orchestra has been shaped by conductors such as Wilhelm Schüchter, Hermann Scherchen and Andris Nelsons, has regularly served several cities in northwest Germany, toured internationally and recorded unusual repertory. Eugene Tzigane was conductor from 2010 to 2014, succeeded by Yves Abel.
Fruhlingsgewalt, Op.11
