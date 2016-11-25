Vibracathedral OrchestraFormed 1998
Vibracathedral Orchestra
1998
Vibracathedral Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
Vibracathedral Orchestra is an England-based drone ensemble that has been active since 1998.
Vibracathedral Orchestra Tracks
Madeleine/Untitled
Pete Coward & Vibracathedral Orchestra
Get It
Vibracathedral Orchestra
Newt
Vibracathedral Orchestra
Cyborg Sabretooth
Vibracathedral Orchestra
Weaving the Magic (2003)
Vibracathedral Orchestra
