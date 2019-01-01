The V-Disc All StarsCatch-all jazz band playing for V-Disc Records during WWII, goes by many names. Formed 1943. Disbanded 1949
The V-Disc All Stars
1943
The V-Disc All Stars Biography (Wikipedia)
V-Disc ("V" for Victory) was a record label that was formed in 1943 to provide records for U.S. military personnel. Captain Robert Vincent supervised the label from the Special Services division.
The label was a morale-boosting initiative involving the production of recordings during World War II by arrangement between the U.S. government and record companies. Many popular singers, big bands, and orchestras recorded V-discs. The name referred to both the label and the discs, which were 12-inch vinyl 78s produced from October 1943–May 1949.
