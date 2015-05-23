Mike MelvoinBorn 10 May 1937. Died 22 February 2012
1937-05-10
Mike Melvoin (May 10, 1937 – February 22, 2012) was an American jazz pianist, composer, and arranger. He served as chairman and president of The Recording Academy and worked as a prolific studio musician, recording with Frank Sinatra, John Lennon, The Jackson 5, Natalie Cole, and The Beach Boys. Melvoin was nominated for the 2003 Grammy Award for Best Jazz Instrumental Solo for "All or Nothing at All" from his album It's Always You.
Shifting Gears
Ray Brown, Max Bennett, Milt Bernhart, John Audino, Ronnie Lang, Bud Shank, Lloyd Ulyate, Lalo Schifrin, Lalo Schifrin, Jack Nimitz, Bill Perkins, Larry Bunker, Lew McCreary, Gene Cipriano, Dick Noel, Bud Brisbois, Mike Melvoin & Tony Terry
There'll Be Some Changes Made
Dave Wells, Jack Marshall, Marion Montgomery, Manny Klein, Lew McCreary, Plas Johnson, Mike Melvoin, Ray Johnson, Bob Bain, Leroy Vinnegar & Earl Palmer
