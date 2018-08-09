Jan Hennig
Jan Hennig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4dee8139-3138-4d4c-8afe-9023c7eb7fdb
Jan Hennig Tracks
Sort by
Die Walkure: Siegmund's Love Song
Richard Wagner
Die Walkure: Siegmund's Love Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Die Walkure: Siegmund's Love Song
Performer
Last played on
March From The Mastersingers
Jan Hennig
March From The Mastersingers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
March From The Mastersingers
Performer
Last played on
Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde
Richard Wagner
Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde
Performer
Last played on
Parsifal: Flower Maidens' Chorus
Richard Wagner
Parsifal: Flower Maidens' Chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Parsifal: Flower Maidens' Chorus
Performer
Last played on
Die Meistersinger Von Nurnberg (Act 3 Quintet)
Richard Wagner
Die Meistersinger Von Nurnberg (Act 3 Quintet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Die Meistersinger Von Nurnberg (Act 3 Quintet)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist