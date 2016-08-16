Raymond GuiotBorn 1930
Raymond Guiot
1930
Raymond Guiot Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond Guiot (born 5 October 1930) is a French flautist, pianist and composer. He is also a great teacher who has trained many flutists throughout the world.
Bass Dancing
