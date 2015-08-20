Tom KennyBorn 13 July 1962
Tom Kenny
1962-07-13
Tom Kenny Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas James Kenny (born July 13, 1962) is an American actor, voice artist, and comedian. He is best known for voicing the title character in the SpongeBob SquarePants TV series, video games, and films. Kenny has voiced many other characters including Heffer Wolfe in Rocko's Modern Life; the Ice King in Adventure Time; the Narrator and Mayor in The Powerpuff Girls; Carl Chryniszzswics in Johnny Bravo; Dog in CatDog; and Spyro from the Spyro the Dragon video game series. His live-action work includes the comedy variety shows The Edge and Mr. Show. Kenny has won a Daytime Emmy Award and two Annie Awards for his voice work as SpongeBob SquarePants and the Ice King.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tom Kenny Tracks
George White's Favourite/High Drive/Fiach's Fancy
Gerry O’Connor
George White's Favourite/High Drive/Fiach's Fancy
George White's Favourite/High Drive/Fiach's Fancy
