Nick ClooneyBorn 13 January 1934
Nick Clooney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1934-01-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4dea60e5-4cc4-4471-afe8-d5a681b6cfdb
Nick Clooney Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Joseph Clooney (born January 13, 1934) is an American journalist, anchorman, and television host. He is the brother of singer Rosemary Clooney and the father of actor George Clooney.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nick Clooney Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist