Susan Janet Ballion, known professionally as Siouxsie Sioux (, born 27 May 1957), is an English singer, songwriter, musician and producer. She is best known as the lead singer of the alternative rock band Siouxsie and the Banshees (1976–1996) and the drums-and-voice duo The Creatures (1981–2005). Siouxsie and the Banshees released 11 studio albums and had several UK Top 20 singles including "Hong Kong Garden", "Happy House", "Peek-a-Boo", plus a US Billboard Top 25 hit "Kiss Them for Me". With the Creatures, Siouxsie recorded four studio albums and the hit single "Right Now". She has also sung with artists such as Morrissey and John Cale. After disbanding The Creatures in the mid-2000s, she has continued as a solo artist, using the name Siouxsie, and released Mantaray in 2007.

AllMusic named Siouxsie as "one of the most influential British singers of the rock era". Her songs have been covered by Jeff Buckley, Tricky and LCD Soundsystem. Her records have also been praised by artists such as PJ Harvey and TV on the Radio. In 2011, she was awarded for Outstanding Contribution to Music at the Q Awards and in 2012, at the Ivor Novello Awards, she received the Inspiration Award.