Manjari (Malayalam: മഞ്ജരി) (born 17 April 1986) is an Indian playback singer and Hindustani vocalist. She was born in 1986 in Thiruvananthapuram and grew up in Muscat and her family is originally from Kannur. Her first stage performance was with Shiva, the Kolkata-based rock band, when she was in class eight.

Manjari was introduced into the world of film music by Ilaiyaraaja in the Sathyan Anthikad movie, 'Achuvinte Amma'. She sang two songs in the movie, a duet 'Swasathin Thalam' with Dr. K.J. Yesudas and a solo 'Tamarakuruvikku' in the movie. Since her début, she has worked with the likes of Ramesh Narayan, Ilayaraaja, M. G. Radhakrishnan, Kaithapram Viswanathan, Vidyasagar, M. Jayachandran and the late Raveendran. She has also sung for albums such as Balabhaskar's Mazhayil Aaro Oral. She has over 200 Tamil and Malayalam films and several albums to her credit. Since 2004, Manjari has performed Hindustani Classical concerts in India and the world over under the prestigious banner of "Soorya". Manjari also gained popularity as a Ghazal singer. She performed an exclusive Ghazal show titled 'Khayal' in 'Media One TV' featuring popular Ghazals of yesteryears.