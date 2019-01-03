Andrew Scott Rannells (born August 23, 1978) is an American actor, voice actor, and singer.

Rannells was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Elder Price in the 2011 Broadway musical The Book of Mormon. As a featured soloist on the musical's original Broadway cast recording, he won the 2012 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. He received his second Tony nomination in 2017 for his performance as Whizzer in the 2016 Broadway revival of Falsettos. Other Broadway credits include Hairspray, Hamilton, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Jersey Boys, and The Boys in the Band.