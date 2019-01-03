Andrew RannellsBorn 23 August 1978
Andrew Rannells
Andrew Rannells Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Scott Rannells (born August 23, 1978) is an American actor, voice actor, and singer.
Rannells was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Elder Price in the 2011 Broadway musical The Book of Mormon. As a featured soloist on the musical's original Broadway cast recording, he won the 2012 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. He received his second Tony nomination in 2017 for his performance as Whizzer in the 2016 Broadway revival of Falsettos. Other Broadway credits include Hairspray, Hamilton, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Jersey Boys, and The Boys in the Band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
You And Me (But Mostly Me)
You And Me (But Mostly Me)
You & Me (But Mostly Me)
You & Me (But Mostly Me)
