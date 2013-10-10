Francie and Josie
Francie and Josie
Francie and Josie was a double act performed by Scottish comedians Jack Milroy as Francie and Rikki Fulton (of Scotch and Wry) as Josie. from 1958 - 1990's.
La Di Da
Camlachie Live
