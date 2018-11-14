Galaxie 500US indie rock/slowcore band. Formed 1988. Disbanded 1991
Galaxie 500
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05d499g.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4de3cfed-b459-42bd-bfbb-7a843fbc73df
Galaxie 500 Biography (Wikipedia)
Galaxie 500 was an American alternative rock band that formed in 1987 and split up in 1991 after releasing three albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Galaxie 500 Tracks
Sort by
Fourth of July
Galaxie 500
Fourth of July
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d499g.jpglink
Fourth of July
Last played on
Cheese And Onions
Galaxie 500
Cheese And Onions
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d499g.jpglink
Cheese And Onions
Last played on
Flowers (BBC Session, 24 Sep 1989)
Galaxie 500
Flowers (BBC Session, 24 Sep 1989)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d499g.jpglink
Flowers (BBC Session, 24 Sep 1989)
Decomposing Tree (Radio 1 Session, 24 Sep 1989)
Galaxie 500
Decomposing Tree (Radio 1 Session, 24 Sep 1989)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d499g.jpglink
Blue Thunder (BBC Session, 24 Sep 1989)
Galaxie 500
Blue Thunder (BBC Session, 24 Sep 1989)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d499g.jpglink
Blue Thunder (BBC Session, 24 Sep 1989)
Strange
Galaxie 500
Strange
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d499g.jpglink
Strange
Last played on
Don't Let Your Youth Go To Waste (BBC Session, 24 Sep 1989)
Galaxie 500
Don't Let Your Youth Go To Waste (BBC Session, 24 Sep 1989)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d499g.jpglink
4th of July
Galaxie 500
4th of July
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d499g.jpglink
4th of July
Last played on
Tugboat
Galaxie 500
Tugboat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d499g.jpglink
Tugboat
Last played on
Ceremony
Galaxie 500
Ceremony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d499g.jpglink
Ceremony
Last played on
Isn't It A Pity
Galaxie 500
Isn't It A Pity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d499g.jpglink
Isn't It A Pity
Last played on
Galaxie 500 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist