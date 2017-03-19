Anita Gillette
Anita Gillette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4ddce906-b95f-497b-8bb9-43a677fa17b8
Anita Gillette Tracks
Sort by
I Love You Johnny Smith
Anita Gillette
I Love You Johnny Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love You Johnny Smith
Last played on
The Secret Service
Anita Gillette
The Secret Service
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Secret Service
Last played on
Back to artist