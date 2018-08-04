Diana BurrellBorn 25 October 1948
Diana Burrell
1948-10-25
Diana Burrell Biography (Wikipedia)
Diana Burrell (born 25 October 1948) is an English composer and viola player.
Resurrection
Diana Burrell
Resurrection
Resurrection
Constellations I and II
Diana Burrell
Constellations I and II
Constellations I and II
Concerto for Brass and Orchestra (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17)
Diana Burrell
Concerto for Brass and Orchestra (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17)
Concerto for Brass and Orchestra (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17)
