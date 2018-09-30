CavemanEarly 90s UK hip hop, key track "I'm Ready"
Caveman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4dd8d86b-f919-4f49-94e4-2c05bdb9e8f3
Caveman Biography (Wikipedia)
Caveman was a British hip hop group originally from High Wycombe, England, consisting of MCM, the Principal, and Diamond J. They were the first British hip hop group to be signed to a major U.S. record label, Profile Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Caveman Tracks
Sort by
I'm Ready
Caveman
I'm Ready
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Ready
Last played on
Introduction to a Caveman
Caveman
Introduction to a Caveman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Introduction to a Caveman
Last played on
Never Going Back
Caveman
Never Going Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Going Back
Performer
Last played on
Whole 9 Yards ... And Then Some
Caveman
Whole 9 Yards ... And Then Some
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caveman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist