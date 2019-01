The Jerusalem Quartet is an Israeli string quartet, which made its debut in 1996. Their performance repertoire is wide and includes works of Joseph Haydn, Franz Schubert and Dmitri Shostakovich. They have toured extensively worldwide and three of their recordings have won BBC Music Magazine Awards.

They have recorded thirteen albums for the Harmonia Mundi label. The Jerusalem Quartet celebrated their 20th season in 2016 by releasing a two-CD album of Beethoven's six string quartets op. 18, and touring the United States, Australia, and several European countries.