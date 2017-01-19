Empire Brass is a brass quintet from the United States. The group was founded in 1972. The original members met at Tanglewood Music Center in 1970.

The quintet tours regularly in North America, Europe, and Asia. They have been the Faculty Quintet-in-Residence at Boston University since 1976.

The Empire Brass have appeared on Good Morning America, Today Show and Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood. They also make joint concert appearances with organist Douglas Major.

As of May 2015, its members include: