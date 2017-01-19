Empire BrassQuintet. Formed 1972
Empire Brass
1972
Empire Brass Biography (Wikipedia)
Empire Brass is a brass quintet from the United States. The group was founded in 1972. The original members met at Tanglewood Music Center in 1970.
The quintet tours regularly in North America, Europe, and Asia. They have been the Faculty Quintet-in-Residence at Boston University since 1976.
The Empire Brass have appeared on Good Morning America, Today Show and Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood. They also make joint concert appearances with organist Douglas Major.
As of May 2015, its members include:
Empire Brass Tracks
Hungarian Dance No.5
Johannes Brahms
Joy to the world
Trad.
Canzon septimi toni à 8 No 2 arr for brass
Giovanni Gabrieli
Piano Sonata No 11 in A major, K 311 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Deck the halls
Empire Brass
O COME, O COME, EMMANUEL
Empire Brass
Bagpipe Music (feat. Empire Brass)
Béla Bartók
Concerto in C major for trumpet and organ
Empire Brass
Canzon duodecimi toni à 10, C179
William Dongois
Galliarda battaglia à 5 (feat. Empire Brass)
Samuel Scheidt
