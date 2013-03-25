EmeraldsDrone. Formed June 2006. Disbanded 18 January 2013
Emeralds
2006-06
Emeralds Biography (Wikipedia)
Emeralds was an American electronic music trio founded in 2006 by members John Elliott, Steve Hauschildt and Mark McGuire. The band was based in Cleveland, Ohio and Portland, Oregon, United States.
Emeralds Tracks
Now You See Me
Emeralds
Now You See Me
Now You See Me
Last played on
Does It Look Like I'm Here? (Daphni Remix 1)
Emeralds
Does It Look Like I'm Here? (Daphni Remix 1)
Does It Look Like I'm Here? (Daphni Remix 1)
Last played on
Emeralds Links
