Geoffrey PatersonConductor. Born 14 July 1983
Geoffrey Paterson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1983-07-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4dcc6c04-c114-4e3e-8bc1-05e597d68bc7
Geoffrey Paterson Biography (Wikipedia)
Geoffrey Paterson (born 14 July 1983) is a British conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Geoffrey Paterson Tracks
Sort by
Symphony no. 3 (Illumination)
Paul Mealor
Symphony no. 3 (Illumination)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Symphony no. 3 (Illumination)
Night ride and sunrise Op.55
Jean Sibelius
Night ride and sunrise Op.55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Night ride and sunrise Op.55
Iris
Per Nørgård
Iris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kysz7.jpglink
Iris
Helios Op.76 for orchestra
William Mathias
Helios Op.76 for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Helios Op.76 for orchestra
Sunshine
Jonathan Dove
Sunshine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg50j.jpglink
Sunshine
Symphony Op.20 (World Premiere)
Thomas Hyde
Symphony Op.20 (World Premiere)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Symphony Op.20 (World Premiere)
Resurrection
Diana Burrell
Resurrection
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04n4y7x.jpglink
Resurrection
Double Concerto
John Hopkins
Double Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Double Concerto
Stone Dancer
Charlotte Bray
Stone Dancer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Stone Dancer
Cave - chamber opera for mezzo-soprano, tenor and ensemble with electronics
Tansy Davies
Cave - chamber opera for mezzo-soprano, tenor and ensemble with electronics
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1bk.jpglink
Cave - chamber opera for mezzo-soprano, tenor and ensemble with electronics
Last played on
The Golden Dragon
Peter Eotvos, Music Theatre Wales & Geoffrey Paterson
The Golden Dragon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Golden Dragon
Composer
Last played on
Hyperprism
Edgard Varèse
Hyperprism
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htllc.jpglink
Hyperprism
Last played on
Octandre
Edgard Varèse
Octandre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htllc.jpglink
Octandre
Last played on
Ionisation
Edgard Varèse
Ionisation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htllc.jpglink
Ionisation
Offrandes
Edgard Varèse
Offrandes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htllc.jpglink
Offrandes
Singer
Intégrales
Edgard Varèse
Intégrales
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htllc.jpglink
Intégrales
Im Begriffe
Stephanie Haensler, Geoffrey Paterson & Red Note Ensemble
Im Begriffe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Im Begriffe
Composer
Last played on
Albada, interludi i dansa for orchestra
Roberto Gerhard
Albada, interludi i dansa for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04scbv6.jpglink
Albada, interludi i dansa for orchestra
Last played on
Symphony No 1 in D major, 'Titan'
Roberto Gerhard
Symphony No 1 in D major, 'Titan'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04scbv6.jpglink
Symphony No 1 in D major, 'Titan'
Last played on
Don Quixote
Roberto Gerhard
Don Quixote
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04scbv6.jpglink
Don Quixote
Last played on
Zilver (BBC SO 2015-16 Season)
Louis Andriessen
Zilver (BBC SO 2015-16 Season)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqssm.jpglink
Zilver (BBC SO 2015-16 Season)
Last played on
De Volharding (excerpt)
Louis Andriessen
De Volharding (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqssm.jpglink
De Volharding (excerpt)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2018-19: Illumination: Afternoon Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewn3v2
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2018-11-30T06:24:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06gcb5b.jpg
30
Nov
2018
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2018-19: Illumination: Afternoon Concert
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Hear and Now: Hyde, Hopkins, Bray & Burrell
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exqgwh
Glasgow City Halls
2018-03-10T06:24:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04w96bn.jpg
10
Mar
2018
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Hear and Now: Hyde, Hopkins, Bray & Burrell
Glasgow City Halls
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Guildhall New Music Ensemble perform Varèse
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex5c8g
Milton Court Concert Hall
2017-05-06T06:24:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03j190j.jpg
6
May
2017
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Guildhall New Music Ensemble perform Varèse
14:00
Milton Court Concert Hall
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Total Immersion: The Music of Louis Andriessen
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6mgwh
Barbican, London
2016-02-13T06:24:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02hwb35.jpg
13
Feb
2016
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Total Immersion: The Music of Louis Andriessen
13:00
Barbican, London
Back to artist