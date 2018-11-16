Solo Banton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4dc99260-03b9-4121-8a80-c19f8f284d10
Solo Banton Tracks
Sort by
Dancehall School (feat. Solo Banton)
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Dancehall School (feat. Solo Banton)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Dancehall School (feat. Solo Banton)
Last played on
Reggae Recipe
Solo Banton
Reggae Recipe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reggae Recipe
Last played on
Don't Stop The Dub (feat. Earl Sixteen, Solo Banton, Horseman & Cheshire Cat)
Sticky Joe
Don't Stop The Dub (feat. Earl Sixteen, Solo Banton, Horseman & Cheshire Cat)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvcj.jpglink
Don't Stop The Dub (feat. Earl Sixteen, Solo Banton, Horseman & Cheshire Cat)
Last played on
Full Of Dub
Solo Banton
Full Of Dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Full Of Dub
Last played on
Take aim dubplate
Solo Banton
Take aim dubplate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take aim dubplate
Last played on
Love To Sing (feat. Solo Banton)
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Love To Sing (feat. Solo Banton)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Love To Sing (feat. Solo Banton)
Last played on
Boom (feat. Solo Banton)
Mungo’s Hi Fi
Boom (feat. Solo Banton)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hbmm.jpglink
Boom (feat. Solo Banton)
Last played on
Had enough
Solo Banton
Had enough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Had enough
Last played on
I Can Hear
Solo Banton
I Can Hear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can Hear
Performer
Last played on
Love To Sing (Mungo's HiFi Remix)
The Hempolics
Love To Sing (Mungo's HiFi Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04926lr.jpglink
Love To Sing (Mungo's HiFi Remix)
Last played on
Out of control
Solo Banton
Out of control
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out of control
Last played on
Dangerous (feat. Solo Banton)
Benny Page
Dangerous (feat. Solo Banton)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031h9t9.jpglink
Dangerous (feat. Solo Banton)
Last played on
My Music
Solo Banton
My Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Music
Last played on
No
Solo Banton
No
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No
Last played on
Listen to me Dream
Solo Banton
Listen to me Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Listen to me Dream
Last played on
No – Jahtari
Solo Banton
No – Jahtari
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No – Jahtari
Last played on
No Way
Solo Banton
No Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Way
Last played on
Old Time Something
Solo Banton
Old Time Something
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Time Something
Last played on
Solo Banton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist