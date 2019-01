Let's Eat Grandma are a British pop group formed in 2013 by childhood friends Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth. They released their debut studio album I, Gemini in 2016 through Transgressive Records. Their second studio album, I'm All Ears, was released in 2018 to widespread acclaim. Let's Eat Grandma describe their music as "experimental sludge pop".

