Eugene Edward "Snooky" Young (February 3, 1919 – May 11, 2011) was an American jazz trumpeter. He was known for his mastery of the plunger mute, with which he was able to create a wide range of sounds.
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
Jimmy Smith
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
The Quintessence
Quincy Jones and His Orchestra
The Quintessence
Rusty Dusty Blues
Mark Murphy
Rusty Dusty Blues
Strike Up The Band
Count Basie & Tony Bennett, Snooky Young, Wendell Culley, Thad Jones, Joe Newman, Al Grey, Henry Coker, Benny Powell, Marshall Royal, Billy Mitchell, Frank Wess, FRANK FOSTER, Charlie Fowlkes, Ralph Sharon, Freddie Green, EDDIE JONES, Sonny Payne, Tony Bennett & Count Basie & Tony Bennett
Strike Up The Band
New York Shuffle
Pierce
New York Shuffle
Jumping At The Woodside
Charlie Fowlkes
Jumping At The Woodside
Winchester Cathedral
Ernie Royal
Winchester Cathedral
Fingers
Jimmy Knepper
Fingers
Battle Royal
Duke Ellington
Battle Royal
Dissonance In Blues
Ernie Royal
Dissonance In Blues
Vine Street Rumble
Joe Newman, Marshal Royal, Billy Mitchell, Count Basie, Thad Jones, Snooky Young, Sonny Cohn, Al Grey, Henry Coker, Benny Powell, Frank Wess, Frank Foster, Charlie Fowlkes, Freddie Green & Sonny Payne
Vine Street Rumble
Cool Fantasy Parts 1 and 2
Robert Isabell, Gene Porter, James King, Snooky Young, Howard McGhee, Karl George, Vic Dickenson, Gene Roland, Teddy Edwards, Vernon Biddle, Bob Kesterson & Roy Porter
Cool Fantasy Parts 1 and 2
