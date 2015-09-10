Boothby GraffoeBorn 20 October 1962
Boothby Graffoe
1962-10-20
Boothby Graffoe Biography (Wikipedia)
Boothby Graffoe (born James Martyn Rogers, 20 October 1962), is an English comedian, singer, songwriter and playwright. He is particularly known for his surreal sense of humour and work with Canadian band Barenaked Ladies.
Boothby Graffoe Tracks
Planet Dog
Boothby Graffoe
Planet Dog
Planet Dog
Nice Bloke
Boothby Graffoe
Nice Bloke
Nice Bloke
Hop
Boothby Graffoe
Hop
Hop
Antelope
Boothby Graffoe
Antelope
Antelope
Upcoming Events
20
Jul
2019
Boothby Graffoe, Kal Lavelle, Chris Difford, Dean Friedman, Boo Hewerdine, Fiona Bevan, Tracey Curtis and Rigard Digance
Springfield Country Hotel Leisure Club & Spa, Bournemouth, UK
27
Jul
2019
Boothby Graffoe, Kal Lavelle, Chris Difford, Dean Friedman, Boo Hewerdine, Fiona Bevan, Tracey Curtis and Rigard Digance
Wychwood Park Hotel and Golf Club, Stoke On Trent, UK
