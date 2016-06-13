London Grammar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br775.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4dbe08c1-b40a-43b3-ab89-210000bd8ab2
London Grammar Biography (Wikipedia)
London Grammar are an English indie pop band from Nottingham, formed in 2009. The band consists of Hannah Reid, Dan Rothman and Dominic 'Dot' Major. Their debut extended play, Metal & Dust, was released in February 2013 by Metal & Dust Recordings, while their debut album, If You Wait, was released in September 2013. The album reached number two on the UK Albums Chart and was certified double platinum by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI). The band's second studio album, Truth Is a Beautiful Thing, was released in June 2017, peaking at number one on the UK Albums Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
London Grammar Performances & Interviews
- London Grammar on knocking Ed Sheeran off the top spothttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05mbphj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05mbphj.jpg2017-11-07T18:24:00.000ZDotty interviews London Grammar backstage at Sounds Like Friday Night.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05mbmnk
London Grammar on knocking Ed Sheeran off the top spot
- The BBC Music Introducing Uploader: Behind the sceneshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hys4g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hys4g.jpg2017-10-03T23:01:00.000ZFind out how major artists and presenters react when they get to access our Uploader and discover new music for themselves!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hyq2r
The BBC Music Introducing Uploader: Behind the scenes
- "I've learnt something today" - London Grammar's Hannah takes singing lessons from Scotthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gb9r6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gb9r6.jpg2017-09-16T11:25:00.000Z"I didn't think of stealing the moon as a crime!" Hannah from London Grammar is known for her haunting vocal performances - can Scott really help to improve her singing?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05g8zm1
"I've learnt something today" - London Grammar's Hannah takes singing lessons from Scott
- Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059t8m9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059t8m9.jpg2017-08-31T23:00:00.000ZClara looks back at the incredible artists who performed over Live Lounge Month 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hvwm6
Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!
- London Grammarhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xzh6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xzh6.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of London Grammar's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057947p
London Grammar
- London Grammar - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0539940.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0539940.jpg2017-06-27T22:59:00.000ZWe're dumbstruck from the trance we've been put in by this stunning trio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05460w7
London Grammar - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
- London Grammar Alarm Callhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xg068.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xg068.jpg2014-04-15T13:03:00.000ZLondon Grammar Alarm Call for Rob Da Bankhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01xg084
London Grammar Alarm Call
- London Grammar - Behind The Songhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01k2nzw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01k2nzw.jpg2013-09-19T14:44:00.000ZLondon Grammar explain how they wrote their new track Strong in Behind the Song.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01h12zt
London Grammar - Behind The Song
London Grammar Tracks
Sort by
Hey Now
London Grammar
Hey Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r4jnb.jpglink
Hey Now
Last played on
Hell To The Liars
London Grammar
Hell To The Liars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05pgqhy.jpglink
Hell To The Liars
Last played on
Hey Now (Arty Remix)
London Grammar
Hey Now (Arty Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01r4jnb.jpglink
Hey Now (Arty Remix)
Last played on
White Christmas (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 14 Dec 2017)
London Grammar
White Christmas (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 14 Dec 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05r36xc.jpglink
White Christmas
London Grammar
White Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br775.jpglink
White Christmas
Last played on
Wasting My Young Years (Henrik Schwarz Remix)
London Grammar
Wasting My Young Years (Henrik Schwarz Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br775.jpglink
Wasting My Young Years (Henrik Schwarz Remix)
Last played on
Non Believer
London Grammar
Non Believer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c0wph.jpglink
Non Believer
Last played on
Help Me Lose My Mind (feat. London Grammar)
Disclosure
Help Me Lose My Mind (feat. London Grammar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hvs7q.jpglink
Help Me Lose My Mind (feat. London Grammar)
Last played on
Nightcall
London Grammar
Nightcall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01kny2w.jpglink
Nightcall
Last played on
Sights
London Grammar
Sights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020gy23.jpglink
Sights
Last played on
Wasting My Young Years
London Grammar
Wasting My Young Years
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05j6ly6.jpglink
Wasting My Young Years
Last played on
Playlists featuring London Grammar
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/afvqwh
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-25T06:16:46
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056xzgv.jpg
25
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
20:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eppp6q/acts/a629hn
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
2017-05-27T06:16:46
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0545lz4.jpg
27
May
2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8/acts/afxwrz
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-29T06:16:46
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021w55p.jpg
29
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep3g9r/acts/ar9dgw
Glasgow
2014-05-25T06:16:46
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01zt6dh.jpg
25
May
2014
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
Glasgow
Live Lounge: London Grammar
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2b5d4
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-02-13T06:16:46
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01s6frr.jpg
13
Feb
2014
Live Lounge: London Grammar
BBC Broadcasting House
Latest London Grammar News
London Grammar Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Florence + The Machine - High As Hope
-
Florence + The Machine
-
Florence + The Machine - Drumming Song (Later Archive... 2009)
-
Happy 10th Birthday Introducing!
-
Introducing: 10 years of supporting your favourite artists
-
Daughter: Honesty In Music
-
Daughter - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Florence Welch on her nomination for the Mercury Prize in association with BBC Music
-
MS MR chat with Annie
-
Daughter catch up with Zane Lowe
Back to artist