London Grammar are an English indie pop band from Nottingham, formed in 2009. The band consists of Hannah Reid, Dan Rothman and Dominic 'Dot' Major. Their debut extended play, Metal & Dust, was released in February 2013 by Metal & Dust Recordings, while their debut album, If You Wait, was released in September 2013. The album reached number two on the UK Albums Chart and was certified double platinum by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI). The band's second studio album, Truth Is a Beautiful Thing, was released in June 2017, peaking at number one on the UK Albums Chart.